Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in AT&T by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.