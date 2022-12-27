Barton Investment Management Has $6.28 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Barton Investment Management trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,548 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.3% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $487,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

