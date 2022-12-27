Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $189.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.