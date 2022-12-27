Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

