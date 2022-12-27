Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 219 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average of $205.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

