Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $367.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $349.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

