First PREMIER Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $256.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

