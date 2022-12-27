Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $697,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.16. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

