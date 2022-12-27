Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,535 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,384,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

