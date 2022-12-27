The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after acquiring an additional 768,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Argus upped their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

