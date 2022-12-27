Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $475,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VYM opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.79.

