Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 35,400 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.
3M Trading Down 1.2 %
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling at 3M
In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.