Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 565,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.