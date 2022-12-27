Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of COST opened at $462.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.