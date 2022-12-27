FAS Wealth Partners Has $59.15 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FAS Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 6.6% of FAS Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $59,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,942,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

