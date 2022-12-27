Arden Trust Co Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $11,198,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $294.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $620.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

