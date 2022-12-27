First Financial Corp IN Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $189.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.12. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.