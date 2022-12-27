iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.13.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

