Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

