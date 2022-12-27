FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 949 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 509,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.