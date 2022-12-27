FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 19,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.86. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

