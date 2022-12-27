Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

