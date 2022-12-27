WT Wealth Management Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $177.01 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

