CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.