Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 354 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Southern by 74.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Southern by 316.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

