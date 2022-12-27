Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 331 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $475,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average is $104.79.

