Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $11.41 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

