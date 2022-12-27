Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Shares of COST opened at $462.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

