Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,036 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,635,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EOG opened at $130.61 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.04 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.