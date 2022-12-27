ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 50 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 49,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.0 %

GS opened at $345.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.27 and a 200 day moving average of $331.04. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.