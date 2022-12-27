United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Reduced by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 4.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $177.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

