Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

