Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
