LGT Group Foundation Has $3.30 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.2 %

SCHW opened at $81.77 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.