LGT Group Foundation Sells 9,176 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Express Trading Up 1.2 %
American Express stock opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.
Insider Activity at American Express
In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
