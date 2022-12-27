LGT Group Foundation Sells 9,176 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

