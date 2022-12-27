Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Reduced by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 15,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Insider Activity

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN opened at $266.09 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.94 and a 200-day moving average of $283.18.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

