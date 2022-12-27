Country Trust Bank Sells 316 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

