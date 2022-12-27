Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 160 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $180,650,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,180,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.