The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Southern by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Argus increased their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

