ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 97,457 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,457 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

