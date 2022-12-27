Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.
NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.54.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
