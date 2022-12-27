Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $332.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $481.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

