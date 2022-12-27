FAS Wealth Partners Has $12.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FAS Wealth Partners cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $227,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after buying an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.