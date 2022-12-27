FAS Wealth Partners Has $12.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FAS Wealth Partners cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $227,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after buying an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
