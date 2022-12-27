Arden Trust Co Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $565.10 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $577.30 and its 200 day moving average is $535.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.