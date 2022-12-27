WT Wealth Management Buys 202 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,450,000. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 983,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $276,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

