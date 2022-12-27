Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $191.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.