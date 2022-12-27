Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,752 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

TGT opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

