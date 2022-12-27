Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys 24,423 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 9.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,728,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

