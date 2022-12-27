NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NEE opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

