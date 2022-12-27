MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) is Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 2.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 57.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of MET opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

